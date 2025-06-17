Driver who jumped 20+ feet to safety from burning semi in Louisville needs surgery

By Alex Suckow

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Family has identified the man who was driving a semi that caught fire and plunged off an overpass in Louisville.

On Friday, a semi crashed on I-65 in the Spaghetti Junction area. It was ablaze when it went over the side of the overpass, partially landing on the interstate below.

The man driving at the time was Jeffery Walker, of Arkansas, according to his family.

Officials said he jumped more than 20 feet from the semi’s cab and escaped with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

His wife, Shannon Teixeira, says he suffered a broken leg, ankle, and foot, and will need surgery once the swelling subsides.

They are asking people to donate to a GoFundMe to help pay for his surgeries and recovery.

“His recovery will be long and difficult. As the sole provider for our household, he is now unable to work, and we are facing an uncertain future,” Teixeira says on the donation page.

It’s still unclear exactly what caused the crash. Louisville officials warned that multiple semis have crashed in that same area in the past month, and drivers should use caution.

