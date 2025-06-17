MOTORCYCLE FLYBYS: Police say dangerous stunt on the rise

By Sharon Phillips

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Tulsa police told 2 News they are seeing an increase in flybys and other dangerous motorcycle maneuvers being posted on social media.

“When they are going extreme speeds, they are basically sort of a guided missile,” said Sgt. Will Dalsing.

Lane splitting and flybys are just two of the more dangerous motorcycle maneuvers Tulsa police are seeing out on the streets right now.

“Lane splitting is not legal in the state of Oklahoma or the City of Tulsa,” said Lt. Ross Williams.

It’s a dangerous trend that not only risks the life of the motorcyclist but also other drivers, “Other drivers aren’t looking for motorcycles coming up behind them at a high rate of speed and in between cars, and they may be getting ready to make a lane change and they don’t see the motorcycle that’s coming up at a high rate of speed behind them.”

So far this year, officers responded to six fatal motorcycle crashes.

Most recently on June 10 on the BA Expressway. Police say 24-year-old Robert Williamson died from his injuries.

An investigation showed he was traveling around 155 miles per hour, and weaving in between other vehicles when he hit a Cadillac Escalade.

“What they’re doing is that they are so interested in getting that video and those pictures, this generation that shows that this thing happened, that they’re standing on the side of the road and they’re filming these highly illegal behaviors. They want to show what they’re doing for fun but in the showing of that, they’re taking extreme risk,” said Dalsing.

Right now, reckless driving is only a misdemeanor, but a fine could cost you upwards of $500.

Tulsa police said they are working to change the law by adding a possible vehicle or motorcycle seizure if you are caught recklessly driving.

