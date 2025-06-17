Plane crashes into roof of hangar at New Century Airport

By JoBeth Davis

GARDNER, Kansas (KMBC) — At least two people were treated for injuries after a plane crashed through the roof of a hangar at New Century Airport in Gardner, Kansas.

Photos from the scene show a Beechcraft King Air turboprop plane on top of and partially through the roof of the Butler Avionics hangar at New Century Airport.

Johnson County authorities said the incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the aircraft suffered a mechanical malfunction that caused the left engine to become “inoperable.” The pilot lost control while turning left, crashing into the building.

Authorities said the two people on board, a 73-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing safety restraints, the highway patrol report said.

No one in the hangar at the time of the crash was hurt. The hangar was evacuated after the crash.

