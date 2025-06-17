Sacramento County child being treated for measles after international trip

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Public health officials announced Monday that a child from Sacramento County has a confirmed case of measles.

Sacramento County Public Health officials stated that the child, who was unvaccinated, had recently returned from an international trip.

Contact tracing is also underway due to the child having visited Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael on June 10. People who were working or visited the hospital between 5:11 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. are being contacted about possible measles exposure.

Officials noted that the child was not a measles exposure risk outside of that timeframe.

“This case shows how easily measles can re-enter our community through international travel,” said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County’s Public Health Officer, in a statement.

The Sacramento County case is now California’s 14th confirmed measles case in 2025, with nearby Yolo County also having recently reported a confirmed case as well.

Sacramento County public health officials noted that their case is not linked to other recent detections. Notably, health officials say most of California’s confirmed measles cases in recent years are linked to international travel.

Health officials also noted that they’re continuing to monitor wastewater for possible indications of measles in the Sacramento area.

The U.S. has more than 1000 confirmed measles cases so far this year, according to the CDC, compared to just 285 cases in all of 2024.

