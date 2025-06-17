Security cameras capture moments black bear raids kitchen

By Jasmine Viel, Dean Fioresi

MONROVIA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Security camera captured the moments that a bold black bear broke into the home of one Monrovia family and came face-to-face with their dog before raiding the kitchen over the weekend.

Zoe Caldman’s 17-year-old dog named Doodle tried to bark and scare the bear away when it walked into the living room, but it was completely unfazed. Cadman even tried to scream, still ineffective as the creature wandered through her property.

It eventually left, but neighbors say that wasn’t the bear’s first unexpected visit of the day. They say that the same bear ransacked freezers, strolled through kitchens and even took a dip in one swimming pool on on Saturday — all on the same street.

Alice Atkins says the bear crawled through her window at around lunch time and helped himself to a meal.

“It opened up the freezer, not a scratch on the freezer, and it … went through the pizza and chowed down on the pancetta and bacon,” Atkins said.

They tired to bang pots and pans but the bear just continued to ransack the fridge for more food. Eventually police were called to the scene and their attempts proved unsuccessful as well. Hours after it arrived, the bear was warded off with ammonia-soaked rags.

California Department of Fish & Wildlife officials say that residents can take a few steps to help try and keep curious creatures like the black bear away from their homes. They say people shouldn’t leave out easy meals, such as trash, and make sure to lock doors and windows.

They also say that any sightings should be reported so scientists can investigate and determine if further action is needed.

“Our first step … if this is a bear that keeps returning to the area, we can take steps to remove the bear,” said Stephen Gonzalez, a spokesperson for CDFW. “We’ll tranquilize the bear and put them into an area that’s more suitable, usually deep into the forest.”

There has been a small uptick in bear sightings in the months following the Eaton Fire, as thousands of acres of wildlife were destroyed by the devastating flames. There have been reports of bears wandering through neighborhoods in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains since the fire erupted in January, including in places like Altadena, Pasadena and Burbank.

He encouraged anyone who does encounter a bear to report the incident with CDFW’s Incident Report.

