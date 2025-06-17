Swiss fan fulfills dream of visiting Oklahoma City for Thunder game

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Benoit Rivion, a Swiss fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder, traveled to Oklahoma City to fulfill his dream of watching a basketball game and formed a friendship with locals who showed him around the city.

Rivion, who has been a fan for over a decade thanks to former Thunder player Thabo Sefolosha, traveled from Europe to see the team he loves.

During the NBA finals, Oklahoma City fans have encountered many international fans, including those from Germany and Canada. However, Rivion received a unique welcome in Dallas, Texas, where he met Addie Ryan and her sister, who were returning to Oklahoma City after a vacation in Finland.

“My sister and I were traveling, trying to get home for a total of 62 hours. But we were stuck in Dallas for about 24 hours,” Ryan said.

Ryan and her sister decided to take Rivion under their wing, offering recommendations and playing tour guide around Oklahoma City.

“He was traveling here for his first time out of Europe just to see the Thunder game, so immediately I feel like it was just a cool moment. Like, oh my gosh, he’s coming to our city for the first time for three days, so we just kinda took him in with us,” Ryan said.

Rivion expressed his appreciation for the hospitality he received, saying, “In Europe, that’s known that Americans are very friendly, not like us, you know. And that’s true. It’s a cliché, but that’s true.”

Ryan and her sister showed Rivion around Thunder Up at the Park before he attended the game with his lone ticket. The highlight of his day was a visit to the Oklahoma City Memorial and Museum, where he learned about the Oklahoma City bombing.

“I understand why the Oklahoma City people are like that, because of moments like this. And I understand why they are so friendly,” Rivion said.

Reflecting on his experience, Rivion said, “I will keep it in my heart and my soul. Americans, for sure, Oklahoma City people are very great.”

