Bodycam footage captures officer’s lifesaving CPR rescue

By Gregg Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WISH) — An Evansville police officer successfully revived a man on Monday using CPR while responding to a medical emergency at a home, the police department announced Tuesday on Facebook.

The post shared video from the bodycam of Officer Cory Staats.

Staats found the man not breathing. Acting quickly, the officer performed chest compressions, which enabled the man to start breathing on his own before medics arrived.

The police department reported that Staats’ calm focus during the incident was crucial in saving the man’s life. Medics took over once they arrived, continuing the care.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. This story was formatted for WISHTV.com using AI-assisted tools. Our editorial team reviews and edits all content published to ensure it meets our journalistic standards for accuracy and fairness.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.