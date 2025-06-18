Chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals sold at Kroger and Walmart recalled after illnesses, deaths from listeria

By Asuka Koda, CNN

(CNN) — Ready-to-eat chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals sold at Walmart and Kroger have been recalled after a listeria outbreak that has led to 17 illnesses including three deaths and one fetal loss.

US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is investigating the outbreak, which has sickened people in 13 states. The outbreak strain had been identified in ill people from August 2024 through May 2025 and FSIS said the same strain was isolated from routine testing in a FreshRealm establishment in March. FSIS is still investigating whether a specific ingredient in the chicken fettucine Alfredo is the source of the outbreak.

FreshRealm said the products were sold nationwide at Walmart under the Marketside brand and at Kroger under the Home Chef brand.

The affected products are:

32.8-ounce tray packages containing “Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with a best-by date of June 27 or prior

12.3-ounce tray packages containing “Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with a best-by date June 26 or prior

12.5-ounce tray packages containing “Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with a best-by date June 19 or prior

They came from Texas-based FreshRealm and have establishment numbers Est. P-50784, Est. P-47770 or Est. P-47718. inside the USDA mark of inspection. The manufacturer says the voluntary recall does not apply to other FreshRealm products.

FSIS says it’s concerned that the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. They should not be consumed and customers should throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. These symptoms can sometimes be preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. It may also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

FSIS urges people in higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating listeria-contaminated food to seek medical care and tell their health care provider.

FSIS also emphasizes that premade meals should only be consumed when cooked to a temperature of 165-degrees Fahrenheit. The only way to confirm that premade meals are cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria, including listeria, is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature.

