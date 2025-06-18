Cincinnati child goes viral after bringing ‘pet’ cicada on Kings Island ride

By Fletcher Keel

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) — A day at Kings Island has gone viral after an unusual guest hopped a ride on a few rides.

Ashlea Jelliffe posted a video to TikTok that showcased her 5-year-old, Margot, riding the Great Pumpkin Coaster with her pet cicada, Cade the Cader.

Jellife says Margot and her sister, Skylar, love the cicadas and have enjoyed playing with them at Kings Island over the summer.

“He rode several of the rides at Kings Island with them [Monday],” Jelliffe said of Cade the Cader’s day. She says Cade also rode Boo Blasters, the Grand Carousel and Joe Cool’s Dodgem School.

“Margot found him on the ground about to get stepped on but she intervened and took him about our evening and we eventually set him free before the fireworks on a tree along the fountain,” Jelliffe says of Cade’s day out.

Jelliffe’s video has been seen more than 800,000 times on TikTok and has been liked almost 70,000 times.

“That cicadas (sic) buddies are never gonna believe the day he’s had,” one commenter said.

“This is the most Ohio child I’ve ever seen. She is our queen!” responded another.

The brand account for Welch’s Fruit Snack commented, “This unlocked a core memory (this has never happened before).”

Cade the Cader’s day is forever immortalized in the novelty photo taken on the Great Pumpkin Coaster.

