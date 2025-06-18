Father left to raise children alone after apparent murder-suicide

By Ajay Patel

LEE COUNTY, Kentucky (WLEX) — Kentucky State Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide after two bodies were found in a Lee County home during a welfare check yesterday at approximately 4:22 p.m.

According to Kentucky State Police, Hayley Davidson was shot by Bearl Ashcraft Jr., a special deputy who was serving in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, before he took his own life.

Now, Travis Davidson is now facing the difficult reality of raising his two children without their mother.

“What kind of monster can do that? Take that child’s mother away from them, and then take himself out,” Davidson said.

“It’s not a very good situation to raise your kids without their mother,” Davidson said.

Davidson had been separated from his wife, Hayley, at the time of the incident, but he added that the two were still cordial for the sake of their kids.

“He was selfish for what he did,” Davidson said.

“He was not a good person. He wasn’t good to my kids,” he added.

Davidson says the hardest part now is helping his children adjust to life without their mother.

“I mean the kids loved her. They thought a lot of her,” Davidson said. “They’re having a hard time understanding right now.”

While Davidson knows he can’t change what happened, he wants to share Hayley’s story to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Governor Andy Beshear even took the time to comment on the news via social media.

Davidson’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral expenses. They say anything left over will go to supporting her kids.

Mike Curtis, Hayley’s father, provided LEX 18 with the following statement on her passing, “We would like to thank you all for wanting to get her story out there, but are declining all interviews. We ask for prayers from everyone as we deal with the death of Hayley. She left behind three awesome children, ages 7, 5, and 16 months, and they will be safe and cared for.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the family of Bearl Ashcraft Jr. released a statement that described Ashcraft as “a kind, loving soul who touched the lives of many.”

“Over the past two years, Hayley and her children became part of our family. We loved them dearly. Our hearts go out to Hayley’s mother and father as they face the unimaginable grief of losing a child, and we pray for strength and healing for her children, who are now coping with the loss of their mother,” the statement read.

Ashcraft’s family added, “We will forever cherish Bearl’s laughter, his boundless energy, and his compassion. Quick to smile, always eager to help, and a constant source of strength, he was a vital part of our family and our lives.”

