Florida dog walker accused of stealing $106K in jewelry from elderly neighbor

VINEYARDS, Florida (WBBH) — A Collier County woman faces felony theft charges after deputies say she stole jewelry valued at more than $106,000 from an elderly neighbor who had hired her to help walk her dog.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Dana Dorothy Seifert, 52, admitted stealing and pawning jewelry belonging to her 83-year-old neighbor.

The woman reported several valuable items missing from her home on June 2, prompting an investigation.

Deputies found that Seifert had pawned two stolen items at local shops, recovering an 18-karat diamond ring and a diamond Bertolucci watch. Additional items, including gold charms, were also pawned, but authorities noted that a $87,960 diamond ring has not yet been recovered.

During questioning, Seifert confessed to taking the jewelry but claimed some items had been found outside Wright’s residence, rather than inside. Seifert, who has previously faced similar charges, attributed her actions to struggles with crack cocaine addiction.

She faces charges including grand theft from a person over 65 years old and defrauding pawnbrokers.

