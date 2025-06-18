‘Going great’: Some South Florida business owners loving economic boost from Florida Panthers

By Angela Rozier

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — The Florida Panthers’ quest for the Stanley Cup is having a positive economic impact in South Florida.

It’s good news for those in the hospitality business—bar and restaurant owners, as well as the tourism industry.

Aaron Ilharreguy runs the Locals Only Neighborhood Bar in Downtown West Palm Beach and said they are in the process of expanding.

He’s excited to welcome Florida Panthers and hockey fans to visit his business and enjoy the games.

“It’s been going great so far,” Ilharreguy said. “Basically, right now we’re at a brand-new stage of getting new faces and new people from the community.”

According to the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, ice hockey events in the region created an estimated $5.5 million economic impact through 8,000 hotel room nights and other related spending during fiscal year ’25.

The Panthers’ previous back-to-back cup runs (2023 and 2024) generated more than $100 million in economic impact, according to the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

