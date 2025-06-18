Indiana teens lead mental health initiative through tech

By Griffin Gonzalez

Click here for updates on this story

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WRTV) — Mental health is an issue that impacts everyone, and a group of teens in Noblesville is taking steps to elevate its importance in their community.

“It takes all of us at the table to say we’re going to actually put action to our words and not just say we’re a community where mental health matters,” Mayor’s Youth Council advisor Lexie Rock explained.

Among those leading the charge is Danielle Leininger, a high school student who understands the pressures faced by her peers.

“There’s just so much pressure to be the best and to be the most athletic, to be the smartest. And I guess taking care of yourself is like the main way you can fulfill your dreams, right?” she said.

Danielle and her peers were recently approached with the idea of a new mental health initiative.

Steve Witta, a web developer and advisor to the council, created a mental health tool available at the tap of a phone.

“The goal of this is to get the attitudes and conversations of the youth to trickle up to the older generations.”

A simple yet innovative component of the initiative involves a “Tags to Tap” device that connects users to a website filled with mental health resources and positive messages.

The popularity of these devices has led local shops in Noblesville to sell them, with proceeds supporting nearby mental health facilities like Ben’s Ranch.

Jennifer Brown is the barn manager at Ben’s Ranch.

“We work with teens who are struggling with mental and emotional health between the ages of 14 and 18. We have them help bring horses in and out, feeding them, teaching them responsibility, how to be a team player, how to deal with their emotions,” she explained.

“The tags to tap project just really blew up, and it’s been super exciting to see the students excited about it,” Rock added.

While the battle for mental health awareness continues, Noblesville teens like Danielle are unafraid to speak up.

“It’s okay to talk about it, and it’s okay not to be okay. I want people to know that they’re loved and that they matter because I think that’s what’s really important,” she concluded.

The Tags to Tap are available at numerous Noblesville stores for purchase, like Go & Do Apparel and Goods and the Chapter Book Lounge.

More mental health resources can be found online or by dialing 9-8-8

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.