New Jersey man creates unique birdhouses using only a chainsaw

By Todd Haas

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) — What started as a form of therapy has now transformed into a passion. A man in Salem County, New Jersey is sculpting one-of-a-kind birdhouses using only a chainsaw.

John Bourquin has been crafting these unique birdhouses for over nine years.

He learned the skill after the passing of his parents, who owned a Christmas tree farm.

John says he was looking for a way to clear out the leftover trees when a close friend offered to teach him how to give these trees a new life.

Every bird house takes only 20 minutes to craft. He says he dedicates each and every one to his parents as a way to honor them.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas shows us some of his amazing creations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.