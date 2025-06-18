New Mexico pitcher shines on college baseball’s biggest stage

By Nicholas Gallo

OMAHA, Nebraska (KOAT) — History has been made in the NCAA Men’s College World Series.

Gage Wood, a junior right-handed pitcher at the University of Arkansas, struck out 19 batters on 119 pitches for a no-hitter 3-0 win against Murray State on Monday. It was the third ever no-hitter in the history of the tournament and the first since 1960.

The moment after the final pitch was thrown becoming Wood’s 19th strikeout, on the other side of the field, the Murray State dugout. Inside it, senior right-handed pitcher Isaac Silva. Silva played for Oñate High School, now known as Organ Mountain. The Racers ace threw a strong game in the loss striking out seven batters and one earned run over six innings against the Razorbacks.

It took an otherworldly performance by Wood to beat Silva. Silva, who had no fear on a stage that wasn’t too big for the Las Cruces native.

“I knew it was going to be a tall task,” Silva said. “It’s nothing I haven’t faced before, I’m not scared to compete, I’m not scared to go against those bigger names because at the end of the day they have to play baseball just like how we have to play baseball.”

Getting to Omaha, Nebraska, wasn’t easy for Silva. After graduating high school, he went to pitch for Eastern Arizona Community College where according to the school’s baseball roster, would make three relief pitching appearances pitching only 1.1 innings. Silva reflected on his journey.

“It was a tough time for me, not seeing the field,” Silva said. “A lot of people can be like discouraged, roll over, and say this is probably the end of my career.” “But I knew there was bigger stuff for me, I knew I was going to be able to find a way.” “There was a reason why I was there, I asked God to give me guidance, I’m here for a reason let me figure out what that reason is.”

He said during the journey he learned a lot about himself and being able to push himself to get where he ended up. “It makes a lot of sense now,” Silva said. “What I had to go through, all the bad stuff to be here at this moment, to be on this big stage.”

Silva said his adviser told him he had been taking some interesting phone calls when it pertains to being drafted by a team in this year’s MLB Amateur Draft. He says right now he is spending as much time as he can with his teammates. Silva says he has one more year of college eligibility if he decides to return to Murray State.

