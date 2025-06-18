Officer saves fawn drowning in residential pool

By Sarah Michals, Marlon Falconer

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — A Bloomfield Township Animal Control officer is being credited with saving a young fawn that was drowning under a pool cover early Sunday morning.

Elizabeth Summerfield responded to a call from homeowners who spotted the fawn struggling in their backyard pool. When she arrived, she found the animal nearly submerged under a partially covered section of the pool.

“The pool cover was on about 90% of the pool, but there was a small opening right here the fawn had gotten into and went under the cover,” Summerfield said. “It was struggling.”

Without hesitation, Summerfield jumped into the water and swam under the cover to reach the fawn.

“I had to swim under the cover to get to the fawn who was about to give up,” she said.

The fawn’s mother stood nearby, watching from the edge of the yard as Summerfield pulled the shivering animal out of the water.

“She was just tired, exhausted, shivering. She probably had hypothermia,” Summerfield said. “But I think she knew she was safe.”

After getting the fawn out, Summerfield sat with it in the sun, warming it up and making sure it could recover. The following morning, the homeowners sent Summerfield a photo showing the fawn reunited with its mother.

“I’d say this is a highlight,” Summerfield said. “When we save an animal, it’s always a good day.”

Experts say it’s been a particularly difficult season for deer and fawns in Michigan. Kelley LaBonty, director of the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, said her wildlife rehabilitation facility is currently treating multiple fawns with injuries.

“This year has been an exceptionally hard year for fawns,” LaBonty said. “We have seven fawns currently with broken legs.”

She said one of the biggest keys to survival in any rescue is speed.

“If you see an animal, getting it out as quickly as possible is key,” she said. “The longer it struggles, the less likely it is to survive.”

Summerfield urges all pool owners to make sure their pool covers are fully secured and tight when not in use to prevent wildlife incidents like this one.

For more information on what to do if you find wildlife in your pool, PETA offers a guide available here.

