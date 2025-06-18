Skip to Content
Pikai, a desert tortoise sculpture made of e-waste, will now call the Las Vegas Natural History Museum home

By Narée Asherian

    LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly four years of residence at Area 15, Pikai the desert tortoise sculpture will now call the Las Vegas Natural History Museum home thanks to Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

“Pikai: Saving the Earth from E-Waste” was a sculpture initially commissioned in 2021 by Meow Wolf from metalworks artisan Luis Varela-Rico. Made out of e-waste donated to Goodwill Stores, Pikai’s purpose is to drive home the importance of recycling electronics correctly.

In addition to re-homing Pikai to LVNHM, Goodwill plans to also present a $5,000 check to the organization funded by donations made by customers in May “to support LVNHM’s learning experiences when school is not in session,” according to public relations representative.

Pikai arrives at 11 a.m. on June 19 at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, located at 900 Las Vegas Blvd N.

