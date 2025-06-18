Police investigate apparent break-in at slain Minnesota lawmaker’s home

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are investigating an apparent break-in at the home of state Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was shot and killed at the house with her husband, Mark Hortman, early Saturday in what Gov. Tim Walz called “a politically motivated assassination.”

“The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don’t believe anything is missing,” Brooklyn Park Police said in a news release.

Any evidence related to the Hortmans’ shooting deaths had already been removed from the house by crime scene investigators, according to police.

Authorities had placed a police trailer camera at the front of the home, but someone pried off the plywood covering the rear window and broke the glass to get inside, police said.

Brooklyn Park Police are looking into the break-in, and crime scene investigators returned to the house to gather evidence. Police are asking neighbors to check surveillance cameras and report anything suspicious.

Prosecutors say Vance Boelter, dressed like a police officer, visited the homes of at least four Minnesota lawmakers, shooting and killing Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her husband, as well as shooting and severely wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Officials said Boelter, 57, had an hit list of dozens of targets, which were largely Democrats or figures with ties to Planned Parenthood or the abortion rights movement.

The search for Boelter lasted 43 hours and was the largest manhunt in Minnesota history. He faces six federal charges and four state charges.

