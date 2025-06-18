San Francisco Giants introduce Rafael Devers, hoping he can bring the team back to glory

By Ryan Curry

Click here for updates on this story

California (KCRA) — Big-time hitter Rafael Devers put on his new jersey Tuesday as the San Francisco Giants officially introduced him. Devers is set to play his first game as a designated hitter in their game against the Cleveland Guardians, according to manager Bob Melvin.

“I am happy to be here with the San Francisco Giants,” Devers said through a translator. “Obviously happy to represent Latin America and be able to meet Barry Bonds.”

His connection with Bonds is important because the Giants haven’t had a player hit as many home runs since Bonds in 2004. Since 2021, Devers has averaged over 20 home runs a season, with several seasons eclipsing 30. He already has 15 home runs this season.

“It’s somebody who has the ultimate feel when the game is on the line,” said President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey. “He is the type of player that makes his teammates around him better. Rafael Devers is a dude.”

This investment was not cheap. Devers has eight years remaining on his contract worth up to $270 million. It’s the most expensive contract in team history.

“We’re opportunistic in how we look at payroll and how we look at the team,” said Giants Chairman Greg Johnson. “We don’t really set any kind of number year to year, and this was just an opportunity that came up that was too good to pass up.”

However, with the Giants sitting a few games behind first place in their division, the team hopes he can bring them back to competing for a championship.

“They have won championships,” Devers said. “I am here to play, to win and obviously win a championship.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.