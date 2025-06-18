Surf legend Shawn Briley’s son critically injured in devastating crash near Near Chun’s Reef

By Kimber Collins

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV) — A North Shore family is praying for a miracle after a devastating crash left 20-year-old Dakota Briley in critical condition.

The son of local surf legend Shawn Briley was hit and pinned between two cars along Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa on Saturday afternoon.

Dakota Briley, 20, is in critical condition at Queens Medical Center after being struck by a car while waiting near Chun’s surf spot on Kamehameha Highway. As Briley is recovering, his family is advocating for safety improvements near the surf spot.

Friends said Dakota was waiting near the popular surf break, Chun’s Reef, just off the shoulder of the highway when tragedy struck.

According to Honolulu police, an 18-year-old driver veered into the eastbound shoulder around 1:30 p.m., striking a traffic sign and then Dakota, smashing him against a parked vehicle.

The driver and his passenger were not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors, though the investigation is ongoing.

Dakota was rushed to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition. His injuries are extensive: broken ribs, skull fractures, a shattered pelvis and severe spinal trauma.

“His body has pretty much gone through as much a human body can handle,” said his uncle Kelani Chapman. “The entire bottom half of his body is crushed.”

Doctors have performed multiple surgeries and were able to stop internal bleeding in his body and brain.

Loved ones describe Dakota as a fighter, holding onto life with sheer determination.

“For me it seems he is so strong, it’s like hard for me to handle, but I know that is what is going to get him through this,” said his younger brother, Ryder Briley. “He is just such a warrior.”

“I know 100 percent in my heart that if anyone is going to get through this—it’s Dakota,” added family friend Kainoa Kanahele.

As Dakota continues to fight in intensive care, his family is calling for safety improvements in the area near Chun’s Reef, where both locals and tourists frequently cross the road.

“We need speed bumps and crosswalks put in at Chun’s Reef. It’s a very dangerous road to be crossing,” said Chapman.

The Briley ʻohana said they are leaning on their faith, and the strength of the North Shore community.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $100,000 in just a few days to help support Dakota’s long road to recovery.

