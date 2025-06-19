Babysitter accused of beating young boys with belt in the Bronx charged with assault

By WABC staff

BRONX, New York (WABC) — A babysitter arrested for allegedly abusing three young boys in her care was arraigned on Wednesday.

La’Keysha Jackson, 24, is charged with four counts of assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A family attorney says the city-funded babysitter was caught on camera repeatedly abusing three boys left in her care in early May.

The Bronx district attorney issued an arrest warrant for Jackson following the release of the video. Investigators say the video shows Jackson using a belt to beat three children under her care — ages 2, 4, and 6.

A notice of claim filed by the family alleges Jackson struck the children 58 times. The family also claims Jackson slammed one child into a bed and struck another with a hanger.

Attorneys also allege a clown mask was found in a closet that was used to terrorize the kids.

The parents chose not to speak out after the arrest on Wednesday, but their attorney issued a statement:

“Our clients can rest easier now knowing that Ms. Jackson is no longer on the street. We thank the NYPD for helping this family heal and for ensuring there will be accountability for Ms. Jackson’s actions.”

The family’s attorney said Jackson was contracted by ACS through a company called Selfhelp.

Selfhelp says Jackson has been terminated and that it is fully cooperating with investigations conducted by ACS and the NYPD.

ACS says it is taking “these despicable actions very seriously” and that it has “commenced a review of the contracted provider’s procedures.”

Jackson’s bail was set at $75,000 and she is due back in court on August 12th.

