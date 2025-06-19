Deputies rescue baby raccoons from wood-burning stove

By Sadie Buggle

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — A Jefferson County homeowner found more than just firewood in their wood-burning stove last month – they discovered it had become a makeshift home for a mother raccoon and her four babies!

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), on May 19, Animal Control officers responded to a call near 14th Street and Nile Street where a startled homeowner reported finding a furry family of five raccoons nesting inside their stove.

JCSO said when officers arrived and opened the stove door, the mother raccoon wasn’t sticking around for questions – she immediately ran up the chimney and onto the roof.

Meanwhile, Animal Control scooped up the tiny baby raccoons and relocated them to a bush just outside the home to wait for their mom to return. The team confirmed that all four baby raccoons were healthy and unharmed.

JCSO said the rescue was part of just another day on the job for their Animal Control team – “cape not included.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.