Driver dead after car crashes into Manhasset Quaker Meeting House, bursts into flames

MANHASSET, New York (WCBS) — One person died when a car crashed into the Quaker Meeting House in Manhasset Thursday morning.

Authorities say the driver died when the car crashed into the building at around 5:40 a.m. They say the car came careening through the intersection of Shelter Rock Road and Northern Boulevard and then slammed into the house. The car then burst into flames.

Police say the car was registered to a 41-year-old man from New Rochelle, but they do not know if he’s the driver.

The 300-year-old Quaker Meeting House is an historic location in Nassau County. It still holds Sunday worship services. The foundation of the centuries-old building is clearly damaged.

Cause of the crash not yet known

Police were on the scene all morning as they investigate why the driver ended up so far off the road since the building is set back. It’s not clear if the driver suffered a medical episode, or whether poor visibility played a role since it was foggy at the time.

Investigators with the arson and bomb squad are on the scene, along with fire marshal, and detectives.

Firefighters from Manhasset-Lakeville, Port Washington, Pandome and Great Neck all responded to the scene.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

Building is on the National Register of Historic Places

Members of the Quaker community have been present at the scene as well. One told CBS News New York this is not the first time a car has penetrated their grounds in recent months. It’s actually the second.

The facility was built in the 1700s, and is still in continuous use.

“It’s used as a meeting place. It’s used for home schooling. It’s used for a variety of art and culture programs,” Dick Lopez said. “It’s a special place, and we’re here every Sunday. It’s a nice place.”

The house is on the National Register of Historic Places. There’s an oak tree that is one of the largest and oldest on Long Island.

The damage appears to be to a new part of the house, and Department of Buildings officials are assessing its stability.

