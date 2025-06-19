Living in fear in Iran, Dodger Stadium dispute, marijuana risks: Catch up on the day’s stories



That extra fee for a plastic shopping bag at the grocery store is actually making a difference for marine ecosystems. Those policies are associated with a 25% to 47% decrease in plastic bag litter in shoreline cleanups, a new study found.

1️⃣ Living in fear: After days of tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran, the civilians stuck in the middle are feeling desperation and despair. Israel’s bombing campaigns have taken out much of the key leadership in Iran’s military and nuclear program.

2️⃣ Stadium dispute: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Trump administration are at odds over what happened when federal agents showed up outside Dodger Stadium. Protesters began chanting anti-ICE slogans, but the government said there were no operations related to the baseball team.

3️⃣ A female first: A key election in Virginia this fall will make history no matter who wins: Democrat Abigail Spanberger or Republican Winsome Earle-Sears will become the state’s first elected female governor. Neither candidate is talking much about it.

4️⃣ Cannabis risks: Marijuana use dramatically increases the chance of dying from a heart attack or stroke, according to a new analysis. Experts say weed’s higher potency is a growing concern when it comes to potential health problems.

5️⃣ Cracks and dents: It’s fair to say that the Florida Panthers are enjoying their Stanley Cup victory celebrations — but they’ve come at the expense of the trophy itself.

💥 ‘Major anomaly’: In the latest setback for Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture, a Starship rocket preparing for a test flight exploded into a giant fireball in southern Texas. No one was injured, and the cause is under investigation.

• Trump to allow up to two weeks for diplomacy before deciding on US strike on Iran

• Unpacking the second trial and verdict that cleared Karen Read of murder

• How a leaked phone call between a former strongman and a young leader could topple a government

🚘 That’s how much General Motors said it would invest in three US plants to boost production of gas and electric vehicles.

✨ Living in your skin: Membership of traditional naturist organizations and clubs is on the decline, but there are growing numbers of people embracing clothing-free lifestyles. Check out these communities whether it’s to explore your newfound freedom or grow closer to nature, your community and yourself.

🛩️ Sole survivor: Moments after the plane crashed, the 40-year-old unbuckled himself and stepped out of the scene that had just killed 241 people — including his brother Ajay Ramesh. A day after his discharge from the hospital, he solemnly carried his loved one’s coffin, performing the last rites for a life lost in the deadly disaster.

😷 A new coronavirus variant surging in China has arrived in the US. What is it called?

﻿A. Delta

B. Omicron

C. Alpha

D. Nimbus

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

💙 Something old, something new: Piercing blue eyes. Strong brows. A nose similar to that of Cheddar Man. These are the features of a prehistoric woman who lived around 10,500 years ago in what is now Belgium. Researchers studying the remains have produced a reconstruction of her face using ancient DNA. Take a look.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. The NB.1.8.1 coronavirus variant, known as Nimbus, has been linked to about one-third of new cases in the US.

