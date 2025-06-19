Man scammed out of $300,000 in gold coins by federal agent impersonators

By KSTU News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOGAN, Utah (KSTU) — Two Ukrainian nationals impersonating federal agents have been arrested after allegedly scamming a Logan man out of $300,000 in gold coins.

The two men, Liubomyr Prokopchuck, 27, and Damir Ovsiannikov, 18, were taken into custody after the 78-year-old victim contacted police about the scam.

According to police, the men told the victim that they were federal agents and claimed that “in order to clear a case and also to protect his money,” the man needed to provide funds in gold coins, which he did.

The unidentified victim said he had already lost approximately $300,000 when Prokopchuck and Ovsiannikov attempted to get more.

Working with the victim, detectives arranged a meeting with both men to pick up the additional gold coins at the victim’s house and were able to make the arrests.

Prokopchuck and Ovsiannikov were charged with Money Laundering, Communications Fraud and Criminal Conspiracy, which are all felony offenses.

As the men are Ukrainian nationals, the Department of Homeland Security is also investigating the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.