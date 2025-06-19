Manson Family Murders Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at Charles Manson and the 1969 “Manson Family” murders.

Personal

Birth date: November 12, 1934

Death date: November 19, 2017

Birth place: Cincinnati, Ohio

Birth name: Charles Milles Maddox

Father: Father’s name unavailable publicly

Mother: Kathleen Maddox

Marriages: Rosalie Jean (Willis) Manson (1955-divorce date unknown); was also married to a woman named Leona in the early 1960s, whose last name is not publicly known.

Children: At least two: with Rosalie Jean (Willis) Manson: Charles M. Manson Jr. (1956-1993); with a woman whose name is not publicly available: Charles Luther Manson

Other Facts

Took his stepfather William Manson’s last name.

According to the California Parole Board, Manson had a history of manipulation, controlling behavior and mental illness which included schizophrenia and paranoid delusional behavior.

Timeline

1947 – At age 12, Manson is sent to Gibault School for Boys in Terre Haute, Indiana, for stealing. Over the next twenty years, he is in and out of reform schools and prison for various crimes.

March 21, 1967 – Manson is released from prison. He tells the prison officials that he doesn’t want to be released, “Oh, no, I can’t go outside there…I knew that I couldn’t adjust to that world, not after all my life had been spent locked up and where my mind was free.” After his release, he moves to San Francisco.

1967-1968 – Manson meets Gary Hinman, a music teacher who introduces him to Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys.

– Manson attracts a group of followers. The group moves to the Spahn Ranch, outside of Chatsworth, California.

– Wilson introduces Manson to record producer Terry Melcher, the son of actress Doris Day. After initially showing interest in Manson’s music, Melcher declines to work with him further.

– Melcher later moves out of his home on Cielo Drive, and the house is then leased to film director Roman Polanski and his wife, actress Sharon Tate.

July 1969 – Hinman is killed by Manson follower Bobby Beausoleil, accompanied by Manson Family members Mary Brunner and Susan Atkins. The murder is committed at the behest of Manson.

August 8-9, 1969 – At Manson’s command, a small group of his followers brutally murder five people at the Benedict Canyon home of Polanski, near Hollywood. The victims are Polanski’s pregnant wife, actress Tate, writer Wojciech Frykowski, coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring. Also killed is Steven Parent, a friend of the family’s gardener. The murders are committed by followers Atkins, Tex Watson, and Patricia Krenwinkel. Linda Kasabian accompanies them as a lookout.

August 9-10, 1969 – Manson, displeased at the sloppiness of the previous night’s murders, accompanies a group of followers on a search for victims. In the car are: Watson, Atkins, Krenwinkel, Kasabian, Leslie Van Houten and Steve “Clem” Grogan. After several hours, the group comes upon the house of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. The couple are brutally murdered by Watson, Atkins, Krenwinkel and Van Houten.

October 1969 – Manson and several followers are arrested on suspicion of auto theft.

November 6, 1969 – Manson Family member Atkins, already charged in the murder of Hinman, tells inmate Virginia Castro that she killed Tate, “Because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world, that the world would have to stand up and take notice.”

November 12, 1969 – LA Sheriff’s detectives interview Al Springer, a motorcycle gang member who had some association with Manson. Springer tells them that Manson told him about killing people days after the murders.

November 18, 1969 – Deputy District Attorney Vincent T. Bugliosi is assigned the case.

November 30, 1969 – Watson is apprehended in Texas.

December 8, 1969 – Manson, Watson, Atkins, Krenwinkel and Kasabian are indicted for the murders of Tate and her friends. The grand jury also indicts the five, plus Van Houten, for the LaBianca murders.

June 16, 1970 – Trial begins for Manson, Atkins, Krenwinkel and Van Houten.

– Manson appears in court with an “X” carved into his forehead.

– He defends himself in court with the help of attorney Irving Kanarek.

August 1970 – Kasabian is given immunity in exchange for her testimony against Manson and the others.

January 15, 1971 – Jury deliberations begin. On January 25, the jury finds all the defendants guilty.

March 29, 1971 – Manson, Krenwinkel, Atkins and Van Houten receive the death penalty.

1971 – Watson is found guilty of the murders of seven people and is sentenced to death.

1972 – The death penalty is abolished in California. The sentences for all Manson Family members are commuted to life in prison.

April 11, 2012 – Manson is denied parole for the 12th time. According to the California Parole Board, he has accrued 108 serious disciplinary violations in prison since 1971 and has shown no remorse for the murders.

June 6, 2015 – Bugliosi, Manson’s prosecutor and the author of the best-selling book, “Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders,” dies in California.

November 19, 2017 – Two days after being transported to the hospital, Manson, 83, dies of natural causes.

March 13, 2018 – After a four-month fight over Manson’s remains, a Kern County judge rules in favor of Jason Freeman who claims he is Manson’s grandson.

November 19, 2024 – The docuseries, “Making Manson,” featuring twenty years’ worth of jailhouse recordings, premiers on Peacock. In a recorded conversation, Manson suggests involvement in a “couple” of killings while living in Mexico.

Major Players (“Manson Family”)

Susan “Sadie” Denise Atkins:

September 24, 2009 – Dies in prison.

Bobby Beausoleil:

1969 – Convicted of the murder of Gary Hinman. He is serving a life sentence.

January 3, 2019 – Beausoleil is recommended for parole at his 19th overall hearing, a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman says.

April 26, 2019 – California Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Beausoleil.

Bruce Davis:

April 21, 1972 – Convicted of the murders of Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea. He is serving a life sentence.

June 22, 2019 – Is granted parole by the Board, which will be followed by the governor’s final determination as to his release.

November 15, 2019 – Davis’ parole is blocked by Newsom. This is the sixth time a California governor has blocked his parole.

Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme:

1975 – Attempts to shoot President Gerald Ford.

August 14, 2009 – Is released on parole after serving 34 years.

Steven “Clem” Grogan:

1985 – Grogan is released on parole after revealing the location of the body of ranch-hand Donald “Shorty” Shea, killed in 1969.

Patricia “Katie” Krenwinkel:

May 26, 2022 – Krenwinkel is recommended for release by California’s Board of Parole Hearings, after 14 previous parole denials.

October 14, 2022 – Krenwinkel’s release is blocked by Newsom.

Leslie Van Houten:

November 9, 2021 – Van Houten is recommended for release by California’s Board of Parole Hearings for the fifth time in as many years.

March 29, 2022 – Van Houten’s release is blocked by Newsom.

May 30, 2023 – A California Appeals Court ruling reverses a 2020 decision from Newsom denying Van Houten’s release.

July 11, 2023 – Is released from a California prison, to parole supervision.

Charles D. “Tex” Watson:

October 15, 2021 – For the 18th time, Watson is denied for parole. He will be eligible for reconsideration in five years.

