Pedestrian in road shocks drivers on airport off-ramp: HPD issues safety reminder

By Kimber Collins

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A disturbing scene on an Oʻahu highway has renewed concerns about pedestrian safety, with Honolulu police reminding drivers to stay alert and calm when behind the wheel.

Early Wednesday morning, a woman was seen walking in and out of traffic on the airport off-ramp in Honolulu, blocking vehicles and appearing visibly agitated.

Video taken by a passing driver captured the startling moment, with passengers exclaiming in disbelief, “Brah, what is she doing? We’re trying to get to the airport!”

The driver honking and yelling at the woman, a reaction Honolulu police caution against.

HPD Traffic Division Major James Slayter emphasized that while it’s natural for drivers to react emotionally, doing so can escalate the situation.

“Sometimes when you’re honking or yelling at them, you’re actually agitating them more,” Slayter said. “It could turn into something much more dynamic. So try to avoid a collision and call 911 as quickly as possible.”

While no one was hurt in Wednesday’s encounter, it’s part of a concerning trend. According to HPD, pedestrians currently account for the highest number of traffic deaths on Oʻahu in 2025, and not all are happening in crosswalks.

“Pedestrians and motorcycle riders have been two of our biggest concerns last year as well as this year,” Slayter said. “We’re getting a lot of individuals just walking or standing in the roadway. Some of these could possibly be attributed to mental health issues or substance abuse.”

Police said their outreach teams continue working with individuals on the streets, but keeping roadways safe will take more than enforcement.

“Everybody has to take responsibility,” Slayter said. “No matter what mode of transportation you’re using, do it responsibly. Put away distractions, don’t be impaired and obey traffic laws. And most importantly, show some aloha. Show some grace when you’re driving.”

As the island continues to see these unpredictable pedestrian encounters, HPD urges both drivers and pedestrians to prioritize safety at all times.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.