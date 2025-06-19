San Francisco 4th grader among 24 US students competing in NBA Math Hoops Global Championship

By Mary Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A fourth grader from San Francisco is one of 24 students from around the country and the world headed to the NBA Draft in New York City, but not to play basketball. They’re competing in the NBA Math Hoops Global Championship.

Fourth Grader Camdyn Siden is the real MVP at her school, Alamo Elementary in San Francisco.

Siden is the Warriors’ Math Hoops Global Championship representative. The Golden State Warriors even gave Camdyn her own personalized jersey. She’s representing the Bay Area and the Golden State Warriors at the Learn Fresh 2025 NBA Math Hoops Global Championship in New York.

“I’m really excited because like, I didn’t think that I would be able to get this,” Siden said. “I thought it was like a prank, but it was actually real, so I’m really happy about that.”

The NBA Math Hoops Global Championship is an international math competition powered by basketball. Siden was selected for her overall growth inside and outside the classroom and her awesome math skills.

She loves NBA Math Hoops because it combines her two favorite things: Basketball, especially the Warriors, and of course, math.

“It’s like my favorite subject,” Siden said. “It’s like, fun. I don’t know why, but it just is.”

Siden and her teacher, Ms. Anni Wen, played a round of NBA Math Hoops. They rolled the dice and with the numbers, they quickly added, subtracted, multiplied and divided those numbers before the shot clock or timer ran out.

They also picked their players on the court by looking at the players’ stats. Wen said the first time Camdyn walked into her classroom, she knew Camdyn was a math star.

“I remember the first day of class, Camdyn basically charged into Math Hoops class after school and was ready to go and since learning about the rules, she’s the first to show up and really like, run into the classroom and was like, ‘Ms. Wen, I’m ready to play,”‘ Wen said. “So, so proud of Camdyn! We know she’s going to do great! Go Warriors!”

Siden knows everyone here at home is cheering her on as she gets ready for her big game in NYC. With all their love and support, Camdyn is already a champion.

The NBA Math Hoops Global Championship will take place June 24-27. Students will not only compete but also learn and build community.

The Championship is hosted by the nonprofit STEM education program, Learn Fresh, which partners with NBA Cares and the Golden State Community Foundation.

Throughout the event, students will attend the NBA Draft, explore NYC landmarks and participate in hands-on STEM experiences.

The final round will be held at the NBA Headquarters office in New York alongside the NBA Draft.

