6-year-old girl in critical condition after hammer attack; mother charged with attempted murder

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition and her mother is facing an attempted murder charged after a domestic violence incident in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on a trouble run.

Officers arrived and found the girl suffering from multiple blunt force injuries to her head. She was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

LMPD later arrested the girl’s mother, Zeinab Abdi. She is charged with attempted murder (domestic violence).

When police interview Abdi, she told them she “becomes extremely angry and has difficulty controlling herself.” She then admitted to getting angry and hitting the girl in the head with a hammer “an unknown amount of times.”

According to an arrest slip, Abdi’s son said his mother said to him, “let me finish her” and tried to return to the girl.

She’s being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Abdi is set to be arraigned Friday morning.

