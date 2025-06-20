Family helped spark local Juneteenth celebrations nearly 50 years ago

By Alexis Scott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Long before Juneteenth was recognized as a national holiday in 2021, one Coastal Bend family had a vision.

In the early 1970s, the late Dorothy Benson was inspired to Black Awareness Day in Corpus Christi, TX. Working alongside other community members and her brother, Waunell Madison, she spearheaded the celebration to raise funds for the Robert L. Moore Community Center. With only $150 as seed money from the designated Board of Directors, Benson curated the event for the entire community, launching a legacy that has spanned over 50 years.

The celebration was more than a gathering. Rooted in the spirit of liberation and cultural pride, Black Awareness Day included educational forums, art exhibits featuring local Black artists, fashion shows, church events, golf tournaments, and heritage dances. The event brought out hundreds of people across the Corpus Christi community, with more than 150 organizations joining in to offer their support.

Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, sat down with Waunell Madison, Benson’s brother and co-contributor of Black Awareness Day.

“Juneteenth to me is the liberation of slavery to the idea of freedom,” Madison said. “My sister had the concept of putting people together and celebrating a tremendous day for our people and then bringing that to our city, Corpus Christi.”

Madison was instrumental in orchestrating the golf tournament, but he said his favorite event was the art exhibits.

“I was so impressed by the artists, especially this one Black artist that still has some of his work in Del Mar College to this day,” Madison said.

Benson’s daughter, Thea Cain, also spoke with Scott as she reflected on her late mother’s contributions to the community.

“If my mother were here today, she would be bursting with pride in the fact that her brother is still here to share the story of what she did, which was so pivotal in our community,” Cain said.

Although the African-American community in Corpus Christi made up less than 4 percent of the local population at the time, Cain said her mother wanted Black Awareness Day to embody unity and bring everyone together for one purpose.

“To know that we still have organizations that are continuing the celebration and knowing that my family is part of the founding group, makes me really proud,” Cain added.

Benson’s granddaughter, Micah Cain, emphasized the importance of continuing that legacy for future generations to come.

“They cannot erase us, we are here to stay,” Micah said. “Our history is important for us. We are a part of the foundation of America. Again, I am so proud to be who I am and to be part of this amazing family.”

Even today, local organizations across the Coastal Bend continue to host Juneteenth events honoring the past while investing in the future. Madison and his family hope the community will keep recognizing the holiday and remembering the true meaning behind why we celebrate it.

