Florida Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup victory at E11even Miami, Raising Cane’s

By Alex Browning, Aaron Page

MIAMI (WSVN) — MIAMI (WSVN) – The Florida Panthers, reigning two-time Stanley Cup champions, are showing no signs of slowing down as they begin a weekend of celebration by hitting a South Florida hotspot.

The Comeback Cats have been living it up since their big win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals Tuesday night, cementing the franchise as a powerhouse in the NHL.

This time, players are repeating many of the same traditions as last year, such as making an appearance at E11even Miami nightclub Thursday night and returning to the Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach the morning after their championship win.

Many of the players plan on sticking together to see if they can turn two championships into three; at least that’s what star forward Sam Bennett has at the forefront of his mind as he declared his return while partying at the nightclub.

And the party won’t stop there as Sam Reinhart is expected to make an appearance at Raising Cane’s in Tamarac on Friday to serve chicken tenders to fans.

Last year, Matthew Tkachuk, another fan favorite, had his own shift at the Raising Cane’s in Pompano Beach.

Celebrations are set to continue to Sunday’s championship parade and rally. Organizers have set the stage for the weekend’s must-attend event as officials remind fans to remain patient and prepared.

The parade is set to begin at noon along A1A, at Riomar Street, and will travel south to Southeast Fifth Street, where a stage will be set up across from Hotel Maren for a formal rally at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

