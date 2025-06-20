Man accused of killing own father arrested in Switzerland

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, California (KSBW) — A man suspected of killing his father has been arrested in Switzerland, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 18, 2025, relatives of 90-year-old Robert Smallwood reported him missing after being unable to contact him for several days.

The next day, Robert was found dead on his property located on Jarvis Road. Detectives determined the cause of death to be homicide.

His 54-year-old son, James Smallwood, was identified as the suspect in his father’s killing. James had been living with his father but fled to Switzerland before the body was discovered, according to a statement from deputies on social media.

With the assistance of the Swiss government, the U.S. Department of Justice, and Homeland Security, James was located and taken into custody.

He is currently awaiting extradition to the United States and will be booked into the county jail upon his arrival.

James will face charges for murder, elder abuse, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, and three counts of identity theft, according to deputies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.