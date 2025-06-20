Man arrested after Ohio GOP congressman says he was run off the road and threatened

By Holmes Lybrand and Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — A man in Ohio has been arrested and charged after allegedly threatening Rep. Max Miller during an incident in which the Republican US congressman says he was driven off the road, according to documents provided to CNN.

Feras S. Hamdan, 36, was arrested after Miller filed and signed a complaint with police for aggravated menacing, as well as requested a protective order against him, according to the Rocky River Police Department in Ohio.

Hamdan, accompanied by legal counsel, voluntarily turned himself in and is awaiting a court appearance, according to police. CNN is attempting to reach Hamdan’s attorney.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over public officials’ security in the wake of the deadly attack on state lawmakers in Minnesota. Congressional lawmakers in recent days have pressed law enforcement officials on how to keep their families safe amid an increasingly toxic political environment.

On Thursday, Miller, who is Jewish, called the Rocky River Police Department via 911 to report that an individual on the highway was making antisemitic threats against him and his family.

“I’m on the freeway. I have somebody who has cut me off, who is flipping me off, who is showing me a Palestinian flag and is yelling to kill me,” Miller said, according to a recording of the call obtained by CNN.

He told the 911 operator at one point: “I’m a little shaken at the moment because I got death threats.”

Miller called police on his way to work and read the license plate of the alleged perpetrator. At one point, he held out his phone for the 911 dispatcher to hear the honking and yelling, though the sounds were largely unintelligible. His call was transferred to a different police department based on the location of the incident.

“I was just driving to work and I was cut off by a man in a Tesla who held up a Palestinian flag to me and then rolled down his window and said that I’m going to cut your throat and your daughter’s. And he said you’re a dirty Jew. I’m going to f**king kill you all, and I know who you are and where you live,” Miller said in the transferred call.

Miller told the dispatcher later: “I have a weapon on me. I’m glad I didn’t use it. But, I mean, what is going to happen? This guy just said he is going to kill me. And said he is going to kill my daughter who is almost two years old. And he cut me off and clearly was trying to hurt me.”

The end of the 911 audio breaks up.

Following the incident, Miller posted a video on X detailing his experience and vowing, “As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence.”

CNN has reached out to Miller’s office for additional comment.

The Rocky River Police are working with US Capitol Police to investigate the incident. Special agents swiftly traveled to Ohio to investigate the incident after receiving notification of the threat, USCP said.

“In less than 24 hours, the USCP received notification of a threat against a Member of Congress, collaborated with the local police department and the suspect in the case was arrested that same evening,” said Acting Chief Sean Gallagher. “This case is a prime example of the USCP’s stance towards threats against our elected officials. We will continue to have a zero-tolerance policy.”

Top leaders in the House condemned the violence Thursday.

“What happened to Max this morning is yet another outrageous example of unhinged rhetoric inspiring unstable people to threaten and attack elected officials who are serving their communities. We must turn down the temperature in this country,” House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack on Congressman Max Miller and his family and are thankful they are safe. The rise in political violence in this country is unacceptable,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a joint statement with Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar.

“This is a moment of crisis that requires Congress to act decisively in order to ensure the safety of every single Member who serves in the People’s House,” they continued.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Piper Hudspeth Blackburn contributed to this report.

