Man charged with practicing law without a license, SLED says

By Stephanie Moore

OCONEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — An Oconee County, South Carolina, man faces charges for practicing law without a license, representing a family member in a civil case despite lacking credentials, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

An arrest warrant for Daniel Johnson said between August and December 2023 he attempted to practice law in Oconee County by representing a family member in a civil lawsuit.

The warrant said Johnson is not and has never been an enrolled member of the South Carolina Bar.

Johnson was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of practicing law without a license.

