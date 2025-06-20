Megan Thee Stallion heats things up on ‘Love Island USA’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Megan Thee Stallion appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Love Island USA” and the woman whose fans are known as “Hotties” understood the assignment.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who a few years ago introduced us to “Hot Girl Summer,” teased her sashay into the shows villa on social media ahead of the episode’s debut on Peacock.

“HOTTIES A REAL BOMBSHELL IS ENTERING THEE VILLA,” she wrote in a post on X.

She used the opportunity to promote her swimsuit line, which some of the female contestants donned during her appearance.

Based on the British dating series, “Love Island USA” features contestants who live under video surveillance in a villa and must couple up – as friends, romantically or just comrades – in order to compete and advance.

There is always plenty of drama and social media was here to see what Megan Thee Stallion would bring, which ultimately appeared to be lots of twerking and immaculate vibes.

The episode is now streaming on Peacock.

