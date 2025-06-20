Memphis man charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly trespassing at mayor’s home



By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — A man is accused of trying to kidnap the mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, after being seen on surveillance video climbing a wall in the city leader’s neighborhood and beelining for his home late Sunday, according to police.

A Taser, gloves, rope and duct tape were found in 25-year-old Trenton Abston’s vehicle when he was arrested, Memphis police said Wednesday, noting the arrest was made after officers reviewed “public and private security camera footage” from the area near Mayor Paul Young’s home.

“Young looked at his Ring doorbell video and observed the unknown male wearing a hoodie and gloves standing at the door,” according to a police report obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ. The mayor feared for his safety and didn’t answer the door, the report said.

Police say the suspect acknowledged looking up the mayor’s address and said he wanted to confront him about crime in Memphis, WHBQ reported.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of the Memphis mayor happened less than 48 hours after a gunman in Minnesota shot two state lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday. Democratic Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed, while Democratic Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were injured after being shot multiple times.

Abston is charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespass, police said.

The suspect allegedly “walked straight to our home” and was then seen “knocking on the door with gloves on, a full pocket and a nervous demeanor,” Young said in a statement on social media.

The Memphis mayor, who took office in January 2024, tied the incident to “angry online rhetoric” and noted its proximity to the Minnesota shootings.

“In today’s climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful,” Young wrote in an Instagram post that included a photo of his family. “The link between angry online rhetoric and real-life violence is becoming undeniable.”

Abston is currently being held at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office jail, according to online records. He is set to appear in court on Friday. CNN is working to identify an attorney for him.

Increasing threats to politicians and the Minnesota attacks have heightened concerns over the security of public officials. Last year, threats against federal lawmakers surged, with US Capitol Police investigating over 9,000 cases — a staggering 83% rise from the previous year.

Memphis’ mayor urged the country to “do better” after the incident at his home.

“Let’s raise our discourse, reduce the hate, and protect one another — no matter our beliefs. Let’s reclaim our strength as one community. Let’s choose love,” Young said.

