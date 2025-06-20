Mother and son share journey with sickle cell disease on World Sickle Cell Day

By Nico Pennisi

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — Nicole and Kyle Law have a strong bond.

“She’s always there for me whenever I need her. Being sick and being healthy, too. She’s always there,” Kyle said.

“Because we know what each other goes through is significant. It’s drawn us closer together,” Nicole added.

The mother and son both work in the field of education.

Kyle works full-time for Pike Township, and Nicole has her PHD in educational leadership.

Both were diagnosed with sickle cell disease at a young age.

“It’s debilitating. It’s a pain that I can’t even describe. It’s a pain that’s not overcome without severe narcotics. It’s something you can’t fight at home,” Law said.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic condition where red blood cells are hard and take the shape of a C or sickle, which makes blood flow difficult.

“This will translate into an increased risk of infections, sickle cell pain-related events, and ultimately, if left untreated, can damage your organs,” Dr. Luisanna Sanchez said. “Early access to care translates to better outcomes and fuller, healthier lives.”

Dr. Sanchez is a Pediatric Hematologist at Innovative Hematology in Indianapolis.

She says the sickle cell disease disproportionately affects people of color.

“One in every 365 individuals that have Black or African American ancestry are born with sickle cell every year,” she said.

Nicole and Kyle want to educate others about the disease this World Sickle Cell Day.

They’ve been able to thrive, despite the obstacles this disease creates.

“It’s not easy. But people push through. Sickle cell is one of those diseases where it doesn’t look like you have it. You won’t really understand unless you know what sickle cell is,” Law said.

