Police say 12-year-old among 3 youths arrested in auto burglary spree

By Tim Fang

Click here for updates on this story

LIVERMORE, California (KPIX) — Police in Livermore said they have arrested three juveniles, one as young as 12-years-old, in connection with nearly 50 auto burglaries dating back to last month.

The department said Thursday that the arrests stem from an investigation into a series of break-ins that took place between May 5 and June 3. All of the burglaries took place in the city’s downtown and on surrounding streets during overnight hours.

According to police, the suspects would smash windows and stole miscellaneous items including USB drives, battery packs, sunglasses and wallets.

With the help of investigative leads and surveillance footage, police identified three suspects and obtained search warrants.

On June 10, police arrested a 12-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy in connection with 49 burglaries. Police said some of the stolen items was recovered at the suspects’ homes.

All three suspects are Livermore residents. Their names are not being released due to their ages.

“I want to thank our patrol officers, detectives, and School Resource Officers for their teamwork in identifying those responsible,” police chief Jeramy Young said in a statement.

The suspects were cited and released to their parents. Police said Juvenile Hall would not accept the group due to the nonviolent nature of the offenses.

The case has been referred to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office Juvenile Probation Department for review and potential charges, police said.

Officers said they are investigating if the suspects are responsible for additional auto burglaries that took place before May 5.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.