Report: Boy was malnourished, taunted before death; parents face charges

A report obtained by Fox 4 is revealing disturbing details about the Lee County boy who died and the parents charged with his death.

Authorities were called to the home on January 27, 2025 after the 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive. Despite life saving measures, he died at the scene.

The medical examiner reported the child was “severely dehydrated, malnourished and extremely emaciated,” with all bones visible and weighing only about 58 pounds. The report also says the autopsy found that the child had several infections throughout his body, one causing severe pain.

Detectives interviewed the the boy’s mother and the report says she told investigators he had not felt well since January 23, experiencing stomach issues and vomiting. She said he ate spaghetti for dinner Jan. 25 before waking up with stomach pain. She claims his stomach was hard, and he could only drink small amounts of water at a time.

The report says Qwentosha believed he was going through puberty and that’s why he was skinny, but that it was just a growth spurt.

“Qwentosha said she and Louis didn’t believe in doctors or medicine and believe if they give everything to God, he will fix it,” according to the report.

However, investigators say they found that the mother had received medical care herself in May, including oral surgery and a blood transfusion, which contradicted her claims about religious objections to medical treatment.

“Obtaining medical care from a doctor is not consistent with their previously stated beliefs,” investigators noted.

According to the report, cell phone evidence revealed multiple videos of the father taunting the boy about wanting water and wearing a diaper. Some videos showed the child asking for water and being denied. According to investigators, the videos documented the child’s declining health starting in October 2024.

Phone searches included topics like vomit, defecation, child weight loss, life insurance calculators, type 1 diabetes, excessive thirst, and dry mouth remedies. Minutes before calling 911, one parent searched “what to do when a child dies and what to do when a person dies in Florida.” They also contacted two funeral homes before calling emergency services.

The mother claimed the boy, along with three other children, were homeschooled and never went outside because “it was too dangerous living on the corner lot with no fence.” She also stated she believed he had autism but never took him to a doctor for diagnosis or treatment.

She told detectives he didn’t talk until about 5-years-old, had frequent temper tantrums and a hard time learning, leading her to believe he had autism.

“Both Qwentosha and Louis Sr. were present, demonstrating that both parents were maliciously torturing, punishing and mistreating the decedent,” investigators concluded in the report.

