Texas at a Crossroads: Ricky Williams and Cannabis Leaders Urge Governor Abbott to Veto SB 3 — “Don’t Fumble Our Future”

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 20, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — AUSTIN, TEXAS — In an electrifying show of unity, Texas cannabis advocates, professional athletes, veterans, and small business owners have drawn a line in the Lone Star soil — urging Governor Greg Abbott to veto Senate Bill 3 (SB 3) before it devastates the state’s fast-growing hemp and wellness industries. At the heart of the movement stands Project Champion, a national coalition founded by legendary NFL running back and University of Texas icon Ricky Williams. The coalition has now teamed up with the Texas Hemp Coalition and the Hemp Industry Leaders of Texas (HILT) to challenge SB 3, legislation that would criminalize THC products — even those currently legal under federal law — and disrupt tens of thousands of lives and livelihoods in Texas. “This plant helped me stay balanced and healthy through the grind of professional football,” said Williams, in a passionate video appeal shared across social media. “Now it’s helping veterans manage PTSD and families manage pain. These changes don’t protect Texans — they punish them.” 🚨 53,000 Jobs at Risk — and More If signed into law, SB 3 would dismantle the very framework that has allowed Texas’s hemp economy to flourish, jeopardizing 53,000 jobs, shuttering small businesses, and denying countless Texans access to plant-based therapies that are safer, more affordable, and less addictive than prescription opioids. “We don’t want bans — we want commonsense regulations like age limits and responsible use education,” said Eddie Velez, President of the Texas Hemp Coalition. “SB 3 is a direct attack on Texas small businesses and farmers who built a safe, legal industry.” From South Texas farms to boutique wellness shops in Houston, this legislation would choke off economic oxygen to family-owned companies, many founded by veterans and entrepreneurs of color — people who believed Texas was open for business. “This bill would wipe out hundreds of Texas companies, many of them family-run,” said Nick Mortillaro, Founder of HILT. “The economic damage would be catastrophic. The illicit market and the cartels will fill the vacuum. Texans deserve better.” ⚠️ From Progress to Prohibition? Proponents of SB 3 claim it is about “public safety,” but critics see it as a rollback of freedom and medical access disguised as reform. The bill would eliminate products that patients use daily for pain, anxiety, epilepsy, and more. For veterans, many of whom suffer from PTSD, these wellness tools are not optional — they are lifesaving. “Prohibition doesn’t protect people — it puts them in danger,” Williams stressed. “We’ve seen this story play out before. Take legal, regulated products off the shelves, and people don’t stop using them — they just lose access to safety and transparency.” With states across America embracing cannabis reform, SB 3 would slam Texas into reverse — politically, economically, and morally. 🎯 The Final Play: Governor Abbott, It’s Your Move Project Champion and its coalition of athletes, veterans, farmers, and small businesses are calling on Governor Abbott to stand up for Texans’ freedom, health, and prosperity by vetoing SB 3. “This is a fumble Texas can’t afford,” Williams concluded. “We can build a model for smart, compassionate cannabis policy — or we can go backward and cause real harm. The choice is clear.” 📣 TAKE ACTION 📍 Watch Ricky Williams’ Call to Governor Abbott: @williams 📍 Join the Movement: ProjectChampion.org 📍 Learn More About Texas Hemp Coalition: texashempcoalition.com 📍 Explore HILT’s Work: hempindustryleaders.org About the Coalition Partners: • Project Champion: A 501(c)(4) bipartisan coalition founded by NFL veterans like Ricky Williams, Jim McMahon, and Kyle Turley to advocate for compassionate cannabis policies and normalize plant-based wellness in America. • Texas Hemp Coalition: The state’s top business and educational nonprofit supporting economic development and regulation in the hemp sector. • Hemp Industry Leaders of Texas (HILT): A grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to protecting Texas hemp business owners and their communities.

