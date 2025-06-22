South Florida dad who died saving daughter from drowning on Father’s Day honored as hero: “He laid down his life for his child”

By CBS Miami Team

Click here for updates on this story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A South Florida dad who died after helping save his two daughters from drowning on Father’s Day is remembered as a fallen hero.

A local organization is celebrating his life and courage as his family speaks out again.

The Center for Black Innovation is recognizing what they called the ultimate sacrifice of 33-year-old Antwon Wilson, who gave his life to save one of his daughters from drowning after she was caught in a rip current at Fort Lauderdale Beach last Sunday.

On that day, lifeguards managed to pull Wilson’s daughter out of the ocean, but her father went underwater.

On Saturday, the Center for Black Innovation celebrated his extraordinary courage and CBS News Miami spoke to Antwon Wilson’s father, Larry Wilson, about the tribute to his son.

“I really appreciate the community’s warm, heartfelt messages,” he said. “He’s my son. I love him dearly, and he’s a hero for what he did. He laid down his life for his child. Like I said, anybody would have most possibly did.”

Antwon Wilson’s family, including his two daughters, was invited to the event. Wilson’s final moments made national headlines as his story was highlighted as a dad whose selfless act will be remembered.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.