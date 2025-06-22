Start your week smart: US strikes Iran, Pride rollbacks, Tesla robotaxis, NATO summit, Bezos’ wedding

By Andrew Torgan, Morgan Severson, CNN

(CNN) — If everything goes according to plan, Tesla’s long-awaited robotaxi service will roll out today in Austin, Texas. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, who’s been talking about robotaxis for years, has cautioned that the launch date isn’t set in stone. Musk, of course, is also CEO of SpaceX — and has said he hopes to land humans on Mars by 2026. That timeline may need an adjustment after his monster Starship rocket exploded last week.

Top headlines

• The US entered into conflict with Iran on Saturday after President Donald Trump ordered warplanes to drop bombs on three nuclear sites inside the country, thrusting him squarely into an escalating Middle East conflict even as he holds out hope the matter can be resolved diplomatically. Follow CNN’s full coverage here.

• Bodies of three hostages — an IDF soldier and two civilians — recovered from Gaza

• Record-breaking heat will impact millions in US

Sunday spotlight

This June marked the 50th anniversary of LGBTQ Pride celebrations in the nation’s capital.

In Washington, DC, and across the nation, Pride was the usual affair — parades, music, rainbow decorations — but some felt it was in some ways overshadowed by President Donald Trump’s administration, which advocates say has rolled back rights for LGBTQ Americans.

Ahead of this year’s Pride Month, the Kennedy Center canceled a week’s worth of events celebrating LGBTQ rights. The White House did not issue a Pride Month proclamation this year — or during Trump’s first administration, reversing a tradition that started in 1999.

1️⃣ Pride and protest: Earlier this month, Washington, DC, hosted World Pride 2025, an international festival celebrating the LGBTQ community. The event included a parade and free concerts plus a march on the National Mall.

🏳️‍🌈 Icon spotlight: Harvey Milk was the first openly gay male politician elected to San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors in 1977. The Trump administration ordered Milk’s name be stripped from a US Naval Ship that had been named after him in 2019. Milk served in the Korean War and was forced to resign from the Navy due to his sexuality.

2️⃣ Brands stay quiet: Once common during Pride Month, LGBTQ-themed merchandise, rainbow decorations and social media campaigns were scaled back or silenced this year as some corporations avoid provoking the Trump administration, which plans to investigate companies with DEI programs.

3️⃣ Youth support and rights: The Trump administration announced last week the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s specialized services for LGBTQ youth will no longer be in operation starting July 17. The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors.

📸 In pictures: As a gay teen, his dad didn’t support him. Now the pair are bringing drag shows to rural towns.

4️⃣ ‘We’re not afraid’: CNN spoke with trans people over the age of 60 about their lives and what they’ve learned from watching the battle for trans rights unfold. Some say after watching decades of progress, the current moment feels like a step back. Others said they feel resilient.

5️⃣ Freedom under fire: With the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, some advocates worry its decision that ruled same-sex marriage as a fundamental right could be next. Southern Baptists recently called for Obergefell v. Hodges to be overturned, as well as a ban on gay marriage.

The week ahead

Tuesday

The 2025 NATO summit will begin in the Netherlands amid the backdrop of US strikes on Iran and the ongoing war in Ukraine. One item on the table is whether all alliance members will agree to a broad defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product, a key demand made by President Trump, who will attend the summit. Trump has frequently criticized NATO members for not spending enough money on defense and has threatened to leave the alliance.

New York City will hold a Democratic mayoral primary. Eleven candidates are on the ballot, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pack of several progressive challengers led by Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Meanwhile, in Venice, the stage is set for the highly anticipated nuptials between multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos and his bride-to-be, Lauren Sanchez. Three days of celebrations will reportedly kick off on Bezos’ $500-million superyacht, Koru, which will be anchored in the Venice lagoon.

Wednesday

﻿The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to vote on President Trump’s nominee to lead the FAA. During a hearing earlier this month, airline executive Bryan Bedford was grilled by senators on critical safety-related issues, including the required hours needed for pilots, the outdated air traffic control system and ongoing problems at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Thursday

June 26 marks 10 years since the Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage across the US.

Friday

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda will sign a peace agreement in Washington, DC, that aims to end the fighting in eastern Congo. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend the signing ceremony.

Listen in

🎧 Cuomo comeback?

In this episode of the “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Gloria Pazmino previews Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary in New York City, where former governor Andrew Cuomo will attempt a political comeback. Listen here.

Photos of the week

📸 Check out more images from the week that was, curated by the CNN Photo team.

Sports + entertainment

👀 At a glance

In the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder play a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight in Oklahoma City. In Game 6 last week, the Pacers beat the Thunder 108-91 to tie the series at 3-3.

And the 2025 NBA Draft is set for Wednesday. The Dallas Mavericks won the draft lottery in May, securing the coveted top overall pick and the right to possibly select Duke University star forward Cooper Flagg.

📺 TV + streaming

The fourth season of FX’s Emmy-winning show “The Bear” arrives on Hulu on Wednesday.

And the third and final season of “Squid Game” arrives on Netflix on Friday.

🍿 In theaters

“F1: The Movie” stars Brad Pitt as a washed-up Formula 1 racing driver coaxed out of retirement to mentor a rookie driver played by Damson Idris. “F1” opens on Friday.

Quiz time

Play me off…

🎶 ‘Stonewall’

Saturday marks the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a watershed moment for the LGBTQ+ pride movement in New York City. This song was released to commemorate Stonewall’s 50th. (Click here to view)

