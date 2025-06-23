ABC-7 First Alert: Widespread storm chances this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for widespread rain chances picking up today and expected through the week.

Shower and thunderstorm potential will become widespread through the region starting today with chances still lingering till Friday. There is potential for heavy rainfall today with the possibility of localized rainfall. Rain chances are resting at 40% with rain chances picking up midafternoon into your early evening.



This week we’ll get a break from the triples. Temperatures will be below average, ranging between 85-95 degrees throughout the region throughout the week.