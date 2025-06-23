Alligator recovered from Milwaukee house fire

By Sam Schmitz

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — An alligator was recovered from the basement of a house on 14th and Scott streets in Milwaukee on June 21 after a fire damaged the building.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched just after 1 p.m. after receiving reports of downed wires.

The fire department eventually upgraded the scene from a full assignment to a second alarm.

Fire could be seen coming from the rear of the two and a half story house once crews arrived.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire, but the alligator was found in the basement once it was put out. No firefighters were injured as well, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MADACC was called for the alligator.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

