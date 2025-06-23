Skip to Content
Dangerous heat waves, box office bounces back, extreme day trips: Catch up on the day’s stories

Published 3:02 PM

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Hiding deep inside the body, a dangerous type of fat wraps itself around vital organs such as the kidneys, liver and heart — triggering inflammation and possibly other health issues. Experts explain how to reduce it.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Heat waves: They are getting more dangerous with climate change, and they’re also hitting both earlier and later during the warm season. We might be underestimating them. ➕ A potent heat dome is building over the US, sending temperatures into the triple digits.

2️⃣ Masked up: Federal officers — often wearing masks but not uniforms or displaying badges — are arresting people outside courtroom hearings, during traffic stops and in workplace sweeps. It has become the new calling card of the immigration crackdown.

3️⃣ All-star defense: Nine attorneys fill two tables in the courtroom for Sean “Diddy” Combs during his sex-trafficking trial. Some are confrontational cross examiners, while others take a softer approach to witnesses. The stakes are high.

4️⃣ Extreme day trips: People are snagging tickets on ultra low-cost airlines so they can hop from one country to another — just for the day. They say it’s a great way to travel when time and money are tight, but there are drawbacks.

5️⃣ Box-office rebound: The movie industry hasn’t caught many breaks in recent years with the Covid-19 pandemic, a writers’ strike, blockbusters that fell flat and streaming challenges. But 2025 is shaping up to be a comeback year.

Watch this

🚘 Preserving a classic: Hong Kong announced a shift away from the city’s iconic red taxis toward multicolored electric and hybrid vehicles, so Alan Wu bought one and refurbished it to keep the nostalgia alive.

Top headlines

Iranian missiles fired at US base in Qatar intercepted
• 6 reported dead and 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe
Texas governor vetoes bill that would ban all THC products

145

💉 That’s how many people across France reported being pricked with syringes during a nationwide street music festival.

Check this out

📸 Beauty and tragedy: A melting glacier draped in the tattered remains of a thermal blanket, a ghostly abandoned mining town in Chile and an ancient tree marked by floodwaters are among the standouts from the Earth Photo 2025 competition. Take a look at the winners.

Quotable

💬 High-profile trial: In his first statement since Karen Read’s acquittal, the prosecutor said he’s disappointed by the verdict. She was accused of killing her boyfriend, and her first trial ended with a hung jury.

Quiz time

🛢️ What’s the name of the body of water — a key route for shipping oil — between Iran and the United Arab Emirates?
﻿A. Black Sea
B. Suez Canal
C. Strait of Hormuz
D. Caspian Sea
⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🎓 ‘It’s not forgotten’: Back in 2010, Detective Sgt. Jeff Sheaman helped rescue a stranded family during a storm in Wyoming — and his quick thinking kept their toddler alive. Fifteen years later, watch how that child found a special way to thank the man who saved his life.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.
﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Some worry that Iran could retaliate for attacks by Israel and the US by disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

Today’s 5 Things PM was edited by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Sarah Hutter.

