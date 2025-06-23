Dangerous heat waves, box office bounces back, extreme day trips: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Heat waves: They are getting more dangerous with climate change, and they’re also hitting both earlier and later during the warm season. We might be underestimating them. ➕ A potent heat dome is building over the US, sending temperatures into the triple digits.

2️⃣ Masked up: Federal officers — often wearing masks but not uniforms or displaying badges — are arresting people outside courtroom hearings, during traffic stops and in workplace sweeps. It has become the new calling card of the immigration crackdown.

3️⃣ All-star defense: Nine attorneys fill two tables in the courtroom for Sean “Diddy” Combs during his sex-trafficking trial. Some are confrontational cross examiners, while others take a softer approach to witnesses. The stakes are high.

4️⃣ Extreme day trips: People are snagging tickets on ultra low-cost airlines so they can hop from one country to another — just for the day. They say it’s a great way to travel when time and money are tight, but there are drawbacks.

5️⃣ Box-office rebound: The movie industry hasn’t caught many breaks in recent years with the Covid-19 pandemic, a writers’ strike, blockbusters that fell flat and streaming challenges. But 2025 is shaping up to be a comeback year.

Watch this

🚘 Preserving a classic: Hong Kong announced a shift away from the city’s iconic red taxis toward multicolored electric and hybrid vehicles, so Alan Wu bought one and refurbished it to keep the nostalgia alive.

Top headlines

• Iranian missiles fired at US base in Qatar intercepted

• 6 reported dead and 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe

• Texas governor vetoes bill that would ban all THC products

145

💉 That’s how many people across France reported being pricked with syringes during a nationwide street music festival.

Check this out

📸 Beauty and tragedy: A melting glacier draped in the tattered remains of a thermal blanket, a ghostly abandoned mining town in Chile and an ancient tree marked by floodwaters are among the standouts from the Earth Photo 2025 competition. Take a look at the winners.

Quotable

💬 High-profile trial: In his first statement since Karen Read’s acquittal, the prosecutor said he’s disappointed by the verdict. She was accused of killing her boyfriend, and her first trial ended with a hung jury.

Quiz time

🛢️ What’s the name of the body of water — a key route for shipping oil — between Iran and the United Arab Emirates?

﻿A. Black Sea

B. Suez Canal

C. Strait of Hormuz

D. Caspian Sea

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🎓 ‘It’s not forgotten’: Back in 2010, Detective Sgt. Jeff Sheaman helped rescue a stranded family during a storm in Wyoming — and his quick thinking kept their toddler alive. Fifteen years later, watch how that child found a special way to thank the man who saved his life.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Some worry that Iran could retaliate for attacks by Israel and the US by disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

