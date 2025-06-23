‘I’m paying the price right now’: Pittsburgh native Kurt Angle reflects on wrestling career

By Nick Matoney

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — On Sunday morning, “4 The Record” host Michelle Wright sat down with wrestling superstar Kurt Angle to discuss his career, his future and the addiction that nearly derailed his life.

“I gave a lot to my sport and the business of pro wrestling, and I’m paying the price right now,” Angle said while discussing the multiple injuries he suffered while wrestling.

Angle also reflected on winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympics, saying, “First thing I said is, ‘I love you, Pittsburgh.’ It was the first thing on my mind.”

Angle won that medal despite suffering from a broken neck at the time.

He continued to suffer injuries, even throughout his years in the WWE, and said that when he broke his neck for a second time, he was introduced to painkillers.

“Before I knew it, I was taking 65 extra-strength Vicodin a day,” said Angle.

He said that at his lowest point, a phone conversation with his wife led him to start turning things around.

“I love my addiction. It was my baby. But I love my wife and kids more, so I knew what I had to do.”

Angle has since battled back from that addiction and said a movie about his life is currently in the works.

