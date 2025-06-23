Skip to Content
Most popular diamond shapes in Texas

EgolenaHK // Shutterstock

While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices.

Everything is bigger in Texas — including bold engagement choices. The Radiant cut, with its dazzling facets and rectangular silhouette, bridges brilliance with modern energy. It shines in timeless solitaire or three-stone designs.

VRAI, a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamonds, shares the most popular diamond shapes in Texas.

Most popular diamond shapes in the U.S.
1. Round Brilliant
2. Oval
3. Emerald
4. Pear
5. Radiant

Most popular diamond shapes in Texas
1. Round Brilliant
2. Oval
3. Emerald
4. Pear
5. Marquise

This story was
produced by
VRAI and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.

