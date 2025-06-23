‘This is a really important event’: Iowa hospice center hosts butterfly release to honor loved ones

By Ophelie Jacobson

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) — Dozens of people met in Newton Sunday afternoon to honor their loved ones who have passed this last year and who went through hospice care.

WesleyLife put on its third annual Memorial Butterfly Release event at The Alta House in Newton. Director of hospice and palliative care Aimee Spores said this is a “really important event” for the families who have gone through the program.

“We choose butterflies because it starts as a cocoon and it changes into a butterfly,” Spores said. “Just the way grief evolves as people move through their process.”

Three hundred butterflies were released by family members and friends. Staff members were also there to watch the celebration of life.

Ann Huyser, who lost her dad in March, said the event helped her in her grief journey.

“The beauty of it in the butterfly, in the metamorphosis of life that we go through from here from hard times to beautiful times,” Huyser said.

She said it hasn’t been easy letting go of her father, but she said being surrounded by others who have had a similar experience helps.

“I thought if the butterfly lands on me, to spend a little time before it leaves, I’ll know that’s my dad,” Huyser said. “And that’s exactly what happened. It’s very moving.”

The event also featured a prayer, song and poem presented by various members of the hospice care team for reflection.

