Giuliani, Lewandowski among new members of Homeland Security advisory council

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced his appointments to an advisory council inside the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, with a list that includes a right-wing news commentator, former lawmakers, Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani and a top former campaign adviser.

The announcement by Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says the council, established first in 2002, will provide “real-time, real-world and independent advice on homeland security operations.”

The list includes right-wing political commentator Mark Levin, as well as Giuliani, who helped lead efforts to try and overturn the 2020 election results and was later sued for defamation by two Georgia election workers; a lawsuit he lost before a jury in Washington, DC.

“This new-look, America First HSAC will draw upon a deep well of public and private sector experience from homeland security experts committed to fulfilling President Trump’s agenda,” the press release on the new council states.

The appointments also include Corey Lewandowski, a Trump campaign leader in 2016 who is currently a chief adviser to Noem.

Other members of the council include South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who will chair the council, as well as other government officials, attorneys, security experts, as well as the founder of “Bikers for Trump,” according to DHS.

The council will hold its first meeting early next month.

