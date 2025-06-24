Houston’s Own Isabella Wakeham Shines on Season 17 of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

June 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston is beaming with pride as American Ninja Warrior Season 17 swings back into action — and Cypress native Isabella Wakeham is taking the spotlight by storm. In an electrifying performance during Monday night’s episode, Wakeham was the only woman to complete the grueling obstacle course, securing her place in the highly anticipated Semi-Finals. Representing not just her hometown, but an entire generation of bold, determined female athletes, Wakeham is proving that Houston’s strength runs deep.

A five-time ANW veteran and two-time Las Vegas finalist, Isabella’s journey began right here in the Bayou City. Though now living in Dorsey, Illinois with her fiancé and fellow ninja Sam Folsom, her heart — and fighting spirit — still beats Houston strong. The couple recently captured fans’ hearts by winning the ANW Couples Championship. And in a moment right out of a romance-action movie, Sam proposed to Isabella just before the episode aired, turning a simple watch party into an unforgettable engagement celebration.

Currently taking a short academic break from Texas A&M and the University of Houston, Isabella is balancing ninja life, wedding planning, and barn restoration like a true multitasking warrior. With her eyes on the ANW title and a $250,000 prize, this Houstonian-turned-hero is proof that strength, love, and resilience can clear even the toughest course.

As American Ninja Warrior continues Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, fans across Houston will be cheering for one of their own to make it all the way to the top.

For more info, visit nbcumv.com.

